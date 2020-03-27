Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 21.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 40.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 818,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,533,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,714,000 after purchasing an additional 151,604 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 63.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAG opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $35.59.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

