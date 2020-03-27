Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PH. FMR LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,759,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $130.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $233.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $162.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.23.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

