Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 900 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 442.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 233,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $2,879,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RNR opened at $148.93 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $202.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.74.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.15 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.67.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

