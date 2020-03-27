Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 8,400 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 512.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.13. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $112.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.367 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.85.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

