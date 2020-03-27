Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 5,800 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,786,000 after buying an additional 609,000 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,684,000 after buying an additional 485,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,743,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,260,000 after buying an additional 481,870 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,472.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,115,000 after buying an additional 247,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 378,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,388,000 after buying an additional 222,861 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $180.24 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $278.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.28 and its 200 day moving average is $226.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $304.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.65.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.38, for a total transaction of $1,009,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,017,360 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.