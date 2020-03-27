Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 2,100 Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in WABCO were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WABCO in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of WABCO in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of WABCO by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of WABCO in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in WABCO by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBC stock opened at $134.99 on Friday. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.20 and a 1-year high of $146.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.95). WABCO had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $777.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

