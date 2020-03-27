Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 18,100 Shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in GDS were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDS. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd grew its holdings in GDS by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd now owns 15,835,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,725 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter worth about $98,149,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GDS during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,112,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in GDS by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,467,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,798,000 after acquiring an additional 610,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in GDS by 322.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,283,000 after acquiring an additional 462,800 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.83 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.19. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $65.34.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

