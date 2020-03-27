Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 16,900 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,527,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,269,000 after acquiring an additional 79,928 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,699,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 532,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,524,000 after acquiring an additional 90,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,303,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,272,000,000 after acquiring an additional 446,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $81.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

