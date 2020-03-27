Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,400 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,302,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,435,000 after acquiring an additional 239,856 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 281,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,465,000 after acquiring an additional 51,292 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 814,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,777,000 after acquiring an additional 58,761 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $115.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.60 and its 200-day moving average is $120.98. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $87.97 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

