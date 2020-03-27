Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 159,700 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 346,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter worth $32,000. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter worth $3,504,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 151.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,731,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,652 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $29.37.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. Analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is -27.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. AltaCorp Capital raised National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In related news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,485.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $166,222.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,177.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

