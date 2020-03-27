Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases Shares of 18,500 Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,758,000 after buying an additional 1,101,108 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,775,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,044,000 after purchasing an additional 66,704 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,144,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,332,000 after purchasing an additional 101,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,930,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,219,000 after purchasing an additional 83,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,929,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,177,000 after purchasing an additional 550,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.50. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

