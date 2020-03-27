Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LII. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 202.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 134,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,873,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Finally, Selz Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $13,194,000. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International stock opened at $197.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.17. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.40 and a 12-month high of $298.49.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 202.30%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LII. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Lennox International from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lennox International from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lennox International from $194.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.82.

In related news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

