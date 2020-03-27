Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $914,000 Stock Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 452.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,191,000 after purchasing an additional 716,309 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,239,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,003,000 after acquiring an additional 556,316 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 768,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,074,000 after acquiring an additional 484,173 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,435,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 771.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 267,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,962,000 after acquiring an additional 236,630 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $108.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.41. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total transaction of $160,437.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,725.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,533,833 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VAR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Varian Medical Systems from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

