Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $808,000 Stock Position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCU stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.62. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $29.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $764.79 million for the quarter. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC lowered Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Compania Cervecerias Unidas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

