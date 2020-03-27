Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $782,000 Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,168,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,399 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,204,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $186,150,000 after purchasing an additional 802,050 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,346,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $208,027,000 after purchasing an additional 712,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 2,298.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,607,000 after purchasing an additional 592,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Iqvia alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $969,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 740,828 shares of company stock valued at $121,469,155 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IQV opened at $110.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.97, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.00. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.