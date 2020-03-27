Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $716,000 Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,621 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.19. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EWBC. UBS Group cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $102,399.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,869.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $305,770.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,789 shares in the company, valued at $775,217.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,098 shares of company stock worth $533,193 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

