Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $650,000 Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cognex were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Cognex by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Cognex by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

