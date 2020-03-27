Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $640,000 Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 151.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,490 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,656,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,278,576,000 after purchasing an additional 36,322 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,986 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.91.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $160.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $211.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.59, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The business had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

