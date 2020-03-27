Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Holdings in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Embraer were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Embraer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 20,536,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,253,000 after buying an additional 658,529 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Embraer by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 14,617,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,900,000 after buying an additional 774,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Embraer by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,785,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,795,000 after buying an additional 82,007 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Embraer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,763,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,364,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Embraer by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,607,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after buying an additional 318,450 shares in the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

ERJ stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Embraer SA has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $20.92.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

