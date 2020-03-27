Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,258,000 after buying an additional 68,470 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 69,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 449,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $1,093,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,876,624.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold purchased 12,542 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.40 per share, with a total value of $820,246.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Raymond James from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average of $86.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.