Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,075,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,476,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11.7% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,316,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 21.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 9,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.83.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $191.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.78. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.09. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $334.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

