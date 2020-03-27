Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Apache were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Apache by 3,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apache by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apache from $31.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Apache from to in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Apache from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Apache from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Apache presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40. Apache Co. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

