Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,116 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,426,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $835,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,490 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,713,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,455,000 after purchasing an additional 782,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,265,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,082,000 after purchasing an additional 666,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,897,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,970,000 after purchasing an additional 345,057 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

PBCT opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.24. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBCT. DA Davidson cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.