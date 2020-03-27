Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Steris were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,494,000 after purchasing an additional 46,818 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Steris alerts:

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

Shares of STE stock opened at $129.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.55.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

Steris Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.