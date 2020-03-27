Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 1,300 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 40.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 157,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,973,000 after purchasing an additional 45,460 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $171.53 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.92 and its 200 day moving average is $225.39.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 16.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIVB. DA Davidson lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.87.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $53,814.45. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,413 shares of company stock worth $2,201,044. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.