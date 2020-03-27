Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 52,086 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COG. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 257,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 50.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 20,889 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,253 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 245,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $2,832,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

COG stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $27.65.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

