C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,854 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after purchasing an additional 223,856 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,547,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,814 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,136,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,203 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,438,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,657,000 after purchasing an additional 507,997 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power INC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 2,185,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,942,000 after purchasing an additional 95,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CHRW. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $65.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $91.96.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

