Burst (BURST) Trading 17% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Burst has a market capitalization of $7.20 million and approximately $137,599.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burst coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, Coinroom and Bittrex. Over the last week, Burst has traded 17% lower against the US dollar.

About Burst

Get Burst alerts:

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,087,213,362 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net.

Burst can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin, Poloniex, C-CEX and Coinroom. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burst and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.