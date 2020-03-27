Brooks Automation’s (BRKS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on Brooks Automation from $54.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $29.55 on Friday. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brooks Automation news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,032,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,631.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $255,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,105.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,601. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 901,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,816,000 after purchasing an additional 453,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,389,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

