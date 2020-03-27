Brokers Set Expectations for NMI Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NMI in a report issued on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst R. Binner expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for NMI’s FY2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. NMI had a net margin of 45.40% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.11 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NMIH. ValuEngine raised shares of NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NMI from to in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NMI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NMI has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $733.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in NMI by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in NMI by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in NMI by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $826,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,697,966.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $828,767.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

