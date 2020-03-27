Brokers Set Expectations for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CLDT. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

CLDT opened at $6.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.23 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 5.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 40,242 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.25%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.35%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.