Brokers Issue Forecasts for Webster Financial Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Webster Financial in a research note issued on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.
Shares of WBS stock opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average of $45.66. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $55.08.
In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,705,000 after buying an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth $269,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth $577,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.