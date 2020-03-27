Brokerages Expect Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) to Post -$0.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) will post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Teladoc Health posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $87.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.74.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $159.50 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $176.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -115.58 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,261,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,646,000 after purchasing an additional 114,875 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Teladoc Health by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

