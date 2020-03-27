Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,655,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,570,000 after purchasing an additional 160,215 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 952,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 925,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 796,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,348,000 after purchasing an additional 50,471 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BR shares. Raymond James raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $96.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $773,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $1,529,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,360.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,067 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

