Brinker Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,587 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Unilever by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.54. 133,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,942. Unilever N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

