Brinker Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,181 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.48. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

