Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 961 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,881,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,598,000 after acquiring an additional 239,639 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.29.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,482 shares of company stock worth $2,436,651 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $5.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.46. The company had a trading volume of 30,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,897. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.72 and a 200 day moving average of $100.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

