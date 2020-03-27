Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 6,892 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $9.17 on Friday, hitting $163.81. 13,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,693. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.30 and its 200 day moving average is $195.60.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer cut Estee Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.70.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.