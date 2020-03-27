Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 603 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amgen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,322,385,000 after purchasing an additional 236,791 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,903,776,000 after purchasing an additional 91,215 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Amgen by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,479,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $838,918,000 after purchasing an additional 114,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,894,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $697,793,000 after purchasing an additional 49,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.91.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $196.91 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.88 and a 200-day moving average of $217.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $113.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

