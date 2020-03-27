Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 2,902 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,771,000 after purchasing an additional 234,396 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 343,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $200,182,000 after purchasing an additional 208,608 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 267,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $156,332,000 after purchasing an additional 200,025 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,002,907,000 after purchasing an additional 186,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,248,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $588.42.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $450.35 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $599.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $527.46 and a 200-day moving average of $558.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

