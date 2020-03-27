Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:Y traded down $16.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $543.01. 149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,763. The company has a fifty day moving average of $688.20 and a 200 day moving average of $761.94. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $426.87 and a twelve month high of $847.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 40.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total value of $790,793.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on Y. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.00.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

