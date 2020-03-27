Brinker Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Steris by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Steris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Steris by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,494,000 after purchasing an additional 46,818 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steris by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Steris by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Steris stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,514. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Steris’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Steris’s payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

