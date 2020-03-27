Brinker Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,739 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,877,000 after purchasing an additional 32,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $584,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $345.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.06.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $10.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,787. Paycom Software Inc has a 1-year low of $173.65 and a 1-year high of $342.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.