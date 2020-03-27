Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 44,540 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 95.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,540 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned 0.12% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000.

NYSEARCA:SHM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.84. 9,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,417. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average is $48.98. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

