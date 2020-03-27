Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 395 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,321,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,679,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,974,000 after purchasing an additional 114,756 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $937,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 297,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,703,000 after purchasing an additional 39,255 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 618,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR opened at $57.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average of $82.45. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.73.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $266,978.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 2,328 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $194,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,194,427. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

