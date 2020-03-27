Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 3,026 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 244.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.71. The company had a trading volume of 32,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.68. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $841,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,937,721 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

