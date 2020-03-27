Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 1,114 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.58.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $96.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

