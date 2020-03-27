Brinker Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 62,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.32. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 10.89%. Edison International’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Barclays cut their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra increased their price target on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

