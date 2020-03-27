Brinker Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $109,498,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $84,901,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3,386.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,821,000 after buying an additional 890,200 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,534,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,263,000 after buying an additional 632,387 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,991,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,553,000 after buying an additional 600,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $78.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.33. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,767.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 349,409 shares of company stock valued at $31,483,557. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.64.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

