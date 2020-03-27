Brinker Capital Inc. Has $7.46 Million Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez bought 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

ADM opened at $33.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average of $41.98. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

